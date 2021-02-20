Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ambarella worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,403 shares of company stock worth $8,148,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

