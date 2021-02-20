Ambrosus Price Up 42.4% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $8.07 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

