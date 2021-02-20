AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Achieves $10.23 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 235.8% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $881,431.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

AMEPAY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

