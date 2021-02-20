American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.72

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and traded as high as $33.98. American Business Bank shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 14,001 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

