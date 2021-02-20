American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $131.71 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

