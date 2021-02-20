American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

