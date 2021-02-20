Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

