Amon (AMN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,072.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Amon has a market cap of $3.94 million and $22,072.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

Amon Profile

AMN is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

