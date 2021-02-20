Amoveo Price Hits $105.45 on Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $5,137.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $105.45 or 0.00188105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

