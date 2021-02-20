Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $105.45 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.45 or 0.00188105 BTC on exchanges. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $5,137.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

