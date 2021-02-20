Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) (TSE:ANX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.72. Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 840,517 shares traded.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (ANX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$113.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

