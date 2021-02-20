Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $77.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $82.91 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $336.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $343.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

