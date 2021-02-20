Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $77.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $82.91 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $336.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $343.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $350.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
