Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $138.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

