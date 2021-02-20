Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

