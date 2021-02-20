Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $210.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.30 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $866.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

