Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.