Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRS opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $909.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.