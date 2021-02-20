Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $44.49 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $172.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.78 million to $174.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.66 million, with estimates ranging from $177.92 million to $181.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.10 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

