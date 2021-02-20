Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $118.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.12 million and the lowest is $116.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $423.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.45.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $13,557,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

