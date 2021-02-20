Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

