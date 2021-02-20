Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ARC Resources alerts:

This table compares ARC Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.85 -$20.80 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 5.19 $8.84 million N/A N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80% PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARC Resources and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.72, indicating a potential upside of 52.59%. PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.58%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats ARC Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.