Analyzing DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and DIAGNOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 2.17 $501.89 million $1.59 22.64 DIAGNOS $250,000.00 109.28 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and DIAGNOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and DIAGNOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.69% 1.62% 0.13% DIAGNOS -902.26% -283.64% -153.35%

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats DIAGNOS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.