Analyzing New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) & LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and New Oriental Energy & Chemical (OTCMKTS:NOEC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 4.23% 24.09% 5.80% New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and New Oriental Energy & Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 2 14 8 0 2.25 New Oriental Energy & Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus price target of $75.36, indicating a potential downside of 24.80%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of New Oriental Energy & Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and New Oriental Energy & Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 0.96 $3.40 billion $9.62 10.42 New Oriental Energy & Chemical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than New Oriental Energy & Chemical.

Risk & Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Energy & Chemical has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats New Oriental Energy & Chemical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Oriental Energy & Chemical

New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of fertilizer and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers urea and coal-based chemicals, including ammonium bicarbonate and liquid ammonia used for nitrogenous fertilizers, and as a raw material for chemical products. It also provides methanol used in the production of medicines, pesticides, dyes, plastics, synthetic proteins, fibers, formaldehydes, and methyl ether, as well as a component of a type of new fuel. In addition, the company offers dimethyl ether used as an additive for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and non-industrial fuel substitute to LPG for residential and automotive uses; as a refrigerant for refrigerators and air conditioners; as a chemical feedstock for the production of acetic acid, acetate, and hydrocyanic acid; and in the production of pesticides and cosmetics, as well as everyday chemical products, such as detergent and hair gel. The company serves chemical, pharmaceutical, light, and textile industries. New Oriental Energy & Chemical Corp. sells its products primarily through regional distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Xinyang, the People's Republic of China.

