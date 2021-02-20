Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 991,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,315. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock worth $25,653,035. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Anaplan by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

