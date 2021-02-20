Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

