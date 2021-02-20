Anoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $88,505.57 and $5.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 155.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

