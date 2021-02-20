AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. AnRKey X has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $646,300.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00486307 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068890 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.
  • XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086075 BTC.
  • Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065520 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077584 BTC.
  • Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00401113 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027966 BTC.

AnRKey X Token Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,237,478 tokens. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

AnRKey X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.