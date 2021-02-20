ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $395.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.04. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $9,316,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.