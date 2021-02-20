Anyswap (ANY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 84% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.00501544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00405044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.