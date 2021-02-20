Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,441. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,590,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

