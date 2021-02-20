Aperio Group LLC Acquires 3,619 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

VEEV opened at $313.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.