Aperio Group LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

