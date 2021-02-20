Aperio Group LLC Purchases 16,507 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.