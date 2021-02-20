API3 (API3) Price Tops $5.73 on Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. API3 has a total market cap of $79.30 million and $28.47 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00010085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

