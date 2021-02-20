APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0941

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. APIX has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

