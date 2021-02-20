Apollo Currency Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $45.79 million and $3.01 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00254088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.06 or 0.02983915 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043300 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

