Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $104,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

