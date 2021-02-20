Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 18.4% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,455,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,102,616,000 after buying an additional 1,419,794 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 73,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

