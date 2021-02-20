APR Coin Market Cap Tops $23,011.25 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $23,011.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00084917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013631 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00226399 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,481,072 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

