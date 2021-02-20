APY.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $54.98 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $54.98 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00486307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.62 or 0.00401113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027966 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,194,076 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.