Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $240.99 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00010660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $240.99 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

