Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,958 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,958 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 6.5% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,923. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

