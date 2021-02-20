Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $22.31 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 4.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $242.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.53. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

