Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Hits $15.74 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $8.94 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.23 or 0.00836001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00038709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00056807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,771.19 or 0.04854499 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

