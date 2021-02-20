Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Cut by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Arcosa makes up 1.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Arcosa worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

