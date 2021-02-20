Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $197.30 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $197.30 million and approximately $24.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00252439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.17 or 0.02961796 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00041708 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

