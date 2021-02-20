Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.88% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $39,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 93,993.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $81.11 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

