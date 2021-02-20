Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,893.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,691.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

