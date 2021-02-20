Arion (ARION) One Day Volume Tops $117.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Arion has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $116,497.32 and $117.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,579,294 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

