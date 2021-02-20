Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $135.45 million and $12.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,481,308 coins and its circulating supply is 127,360,411 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

