Arqma Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $84,175.46 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.41 or 0.03511936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00416172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.76 or 0.01256829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00464331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00426760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00300151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00028097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,352,989 coins and its circulating supply is 8,308,446 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

